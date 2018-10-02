BUSINESS

FDA raids San Francisco headquarters of America's largest e-cigarette seller Juul

The FDA is now reviewing documents seized from Juul Labs-- America's largest seller of electronic cigarettes. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Food and Drug Administration is now reviewing documents seized from the San Francisco headquarters of Juul Labs-- America's largest seller of electronic cigarettes.

Agents collected material related to Juul's sales and marketing practices in a surprise inspection last Friday.

FDA officials are now considering a ban on flavored e-cigarettes due to what they say is an "epidemic" of e-cigarette use among young people that threatens to create a new generation of nicotine addicts.
