SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Food and Drug Administration is now reviewing documents seized from the San Francisco headquarters of Juul Labs-- America's largest seller of electronic cigarettes.
Agents collected material related to Juul's sales and marketing practices in a surprise inspection last Friday.
FDA officials are now considering a ban on flavored e-cigarettes due to what they say is an "epidemic" of e-cigarette use among young people that threatens to create a new generation of nicotine addicts.