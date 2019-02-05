IKEA is reportedly planning a pilot program to rent chairs, desks and even entire kitchens.
The Financial Times says it would be a subscription-based service where you rent furniture for a pre-set period of time, similar to leasing.
Ikea would refurbish the furniture and re-sell it.
RELATED: Sweden admits Swedish meatballs actually based on a recipe from Turkey
Subscription services are a thing these days and IKEA says it would also help "green" living by giving furniture second and third lives.
It could start as soon as this month.
See more stories on IKEA.
IKEA to start rental program, report says
IKEA
More ikea
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News