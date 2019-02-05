IKEA

IKEA to start rental program, report says

IKEA is reportedly planning a pilot program to rent chairs, desks and even entire kitchens.

The Financial Times says it would be a subscription-based service where you rent furniture for a pre-set period of time, similar to leasing.

Ikea would refurbish the furniture and re-sell it.

Subscription services are a thing these days and IKEA says it would also help "green" living by giving furniture second and third lives.

It could start as soon as this month.

