In-n-Out Burger is financing the Republican Party. Time for a boycott. #boycottinnout — William Schindler (@BrotherWm108) August 30, 2018

Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont care who they donate to. Chick Fill A sucks so I dont care but I wont go along with this one.



Of course they like the CA GOP, they proselytize on all their food with hidden bible versus. I can live with that. https://t.co/gycCs12Xlf — Dragonfly⭐On⭐Deck (@IDoTheThinking) August 30, 2018

People should #BoycottInNOut because it's overrated, not because it supports Republicans, which it has since, oh, forever. — GustavoArellano (@GustavoArellano) August 30, 2018

Go #InNOut !!! It’s impossible to #BoycottInNOut , it’s a life necessity! Liberals are making In N Out rich! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Gx9D2fpcCs — Matthew (@_MATH_YOU) August 30, 2018

Thanks for making my decision where to eat easier!!! I will never support another burger from In N Out #BoycottInNOut — NaturalInstincts (@Instincts19) August 30, 2018

I think I’ll have to fly to California just to buy a few now. Can you really blame them for donating to the party that is pro business and pro tax cuts? #BoycottInNOut — Dillon Hinkle (@DillonHinkle94) August 30, 2018

#BoycottInNOut because they donated $25,000 to the GOP — Matt Hues (@Shoelessdrummer) August 30, 2018

Would you like some racism and hate with your burger? #BoycottInNOut — Jeffrey Labowski (@PenguinLast) August 30, 2018

How DARE people have opposing political views to myself!? If that ever happens, then you are a racist! #BoycottInNOut — Stone Lemon (@StoneLemon) August 30, 2018

Let also boycott Democrat leaning businesses whose idiots support #BoycottInNOut. Lets boycott everything. Maybe these fools below will go away — iamyouandyoubeeyou (@iamyouandyoube1) August 30, 2018

A campaign on Twitter is gaining steam to boycott In-N-Out, after the fast food chain donated to the California Republican Party. Public filings show the company gave $25,000 to the GOP on Tuesday.After people found out on Twitter, some users began to protest, using the hashtag #BoycottInNOut One person tweeted, "Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it's time to Boycott In N Out - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!"Another user said, "I've enjoyed the convenience of the drive-thru 3 miles from my house, but no way do they get my money now."Not all In-N-Out fans are on board with the boycott, though.One person tweeted, "Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont (sic) care who they donate to."Here's a look at some of the tweets from those for and against the boycott: