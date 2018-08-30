BUSINESS

In-N-Out faces backlash, calls to boycott after donation to California Republican Party

EMBED </>More Videos

A campaign on Twitter is gaining steam to boycott In-N-Out, after the fast food chain donated to the California Republican Party.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A campaign on Twitter is gaining steam to boycott In-N-Out, after the fast food chain donated to the California Republican Party. Public filings show the company gave $25,000 to the GOP on Tuesday.

RELATED: Report: In-N-Out store managers earn over $160,000 a year

After people found out on Twitter, some users began to protest, using the hashtag #BoycottInNOut.

One person tweeted, "Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it's time to Boycott In N Out - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!"


Another user said, "I've enjoyed the convenience of the drive-thru 3 miles from my house, but no way do they get my money now."

Not all In-N-Out fans are on board with the boycott, though.

One person tweeted, "Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont (sic) care who they donate to."

Here's a look at some of the tweets from those for and against the boycott:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfast food restaurantburgershamburgerrestaurantrestaurantsrepublicansdonationsboycotttwitterfoodpoliticsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: In-N-Out store managers earn over $160,000 a year
In-N-Out expands menu for the first time in decades with addition of hot cocoa
Petition urging In-N-Out to add veggie burger reaches 35,000 signatures
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon expands tire installations at Sears, Southwest Early Bird check-in costs more
Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly
Consumer Catch-up: Fire insurance help, King Bio recall warning
Jobs report: Software tops recruitment in SF this month, but electronics is highest in satisfaction
More Business
Top Stories
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-680 in SJ
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
Huge oak tree crushes several cars in Pleasant Hill
AccuWeather Forecast: One last comfy day
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after being punched
Canadian woman, child reported missing after arriving in Bay Area for camping trip
Uber driver shoots and kills man who chased after him
Neighbors in shock after suicide that led to doorbell ringer
Show More
Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date in Santa Cruz
Couple says strangers hijacked hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
South Bay wildlife center sees uptick in baby squirrels brought in by public
Missing 16-year-old found with coach in Stockton home, ABC News confirms
More News