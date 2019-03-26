Business

Popular French fine dining restaurant Jardiniere closing after 21 years in San Francisco

EMBED <>More Videos

Chef Traci Des Jardins announces her popular San Francisco restaurant, Jardiniere, will close next month after 21 years.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A French restaurant that helped set the stage for high-end dining and design in San Francisco is closing after 21 years.

Jardinire's last day in business will be April 27.

Chef Traci Des Jardins announced the news to staff Monday morning.

She says the Hayes Valley restaurant is not thriving.

She told the New York Times she considered making changes to the restaurant but explained, "I just didn't want to do it. I'm ready to put it to rest. I'm tired of fine dining."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscosmall businessfoodrestaurants
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Survey: 44 percent of Bay Area residents are considering moving
Investigation underway after man found shot inside building in SF's Mission District
Rio Vista woman records chaos on crippled cruise ship
Mavericks surfers' close call with huge great white shark
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Empty lot in SF's Glen Park neighborhood on the market for $1.85M
Apple enlists Hollywood to launch new streaming service
Show More
California woman wins child support nearly 50 years after divorce
Body discovered near landslide that claimed life of woman at Fort Funston
Bay Area sees only 9 days of dry weather in March
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service
SFPD makes arrests in fatal Fillmore St. shooting
More TOP STORIES News