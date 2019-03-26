Popular French fine dining restaurant Jardiniere closing after 21 years in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A French restaurant that helped set the stage for high-end dining and design in San Francisco is closing after 21 years.Jardinire's last day in business will be April 27.Chef Traci Des Jardins announced the news to staff Monday morning.She says the Hayes Valley restaurant is not thriving.She told the New York Times she considered making changes to the restaurant but explained, "I just didn't want to do it. I'm ready to put it to rest. I'm tired of fine dining."