BUSINESS

Legendary SF Mexican bakery, La Victoria, closing shop after 67 years

One of the first Mexican-owned businesses in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood is closing Tuesday after almost seven decades in business. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
One of the first Mexican-owned businesses in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood is closing Tuesday after almost seven decades in business.

Gabriel Maldonado founded La Victoria Bakery in 1951. It's now located on the corner of 24th and Alabama.

According to the Chronicle, Maldonado handed ownership of the building over to a family trust in the '90s. They've struggled to keep business flowing, and there have been family disputes.

A former employee and Danny Gabriner took over the bakery earlier this year. In August, the trust served them with an eviction notice.

"We've always had people come in and tell us their stories about when they came here in the 70s and 80s and 90s. It's a sad situation, but we're hopeful we can carry on the spirit of La Victoria in some way."

Gabriner says they've found a place to produce bread for wholesale accounts. They also hope to work something out with the new owners of the building.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbakeryfoodmexicanSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
SF Ferry Building changes hands in $291 million deal
East Bay limousine company losing business after deadly NY crash
The miracle mall of Santa Rosa
Fire victims sent to collections for burned AT&T equipment
More Business
Top Stories
Napa Co. tests new alert system, doesn't go as planned
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa
Suspect in handcuffs allegedly steals police car in San Jose
Healdsburg police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Show More
This 5-month-old is about to visit every state in the US
Santa Rosa neighborhood celebrates, reflects 1 year after North Bay Fires
Taylor Swift IG post brings voter registration spike
Meteorologist delivers forecast with baby on her back
Outrage over fliers calling for reporting of undocumented immigrants
More News