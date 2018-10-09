SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --One of the first Mexican-owned businesses in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood is closing Tuesday after almost seven decades in business.
Gabriel Maldonado founded La Victoria Bakery in 1951. It's now located on the corner of 24th and Alabama.
According to the Chronicle, Maldonado handed ownership of the building over to a family trust in the '90s. They've struggled to keep business flowing, and there have been family disputes.
A former employee and Danny Gabriner took over the bakery earlier this year. In August, the trust served them with an eviction notice.
"We've always had people come in and tell us their stories about when they came here in the 70s and 80s and 90s. It's a sad situation, but we're hopeful we can carry on the spirit of La Victoria in some way."
Gabriner says they've found a place to produce bread for wholesale accounts. They also hope to work something out with the new owners of the building.