Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct

Here's what you should know about Moonves and his career.
- Moonves, one of the most powerful executives in media, has led CBS for two decades, including the 12 years since it split from Viacom. He revived the company, which operates the CBS network, Showtime and other entities, with hit shows like "NCIS" and "The Big Bang Theory."
- Before joining CBS, he was president of Warner Bros. Television, where he oversaw the development of hit TV shows "Friends" and "ER."
- Moonves was the No. 2 highest paid CEO of a major public company in 2017, according to an analysis by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. He made $68.4 million last year, behind only chip maker Broadcom's CEO.
- Moonves, who is married to TV personality and CBS producer Julie Chen, was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2013. He also won the Milestone Award from the Producers Guild of America that year.
- Multiple women have accused Moonves of engaging in harassment, intimidation and other forms of misconduct througout his career, and more allege that CBS fostered a larger corporate culture where such beavhior was tolerated.
- Moonves released the following statement to The New Yorker about the allegations leveled against him: "I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely."
- The allegations come as CBS is in the middle of a legal battle with its controlling shareholder, National Amusements, which has been pushing for a merger with Viacom, also controlled by National Amusements.
