Martinez News-Gazette to print its final edition after 161 years of operation

The paper announced on its website its last day will be Sunday.
The paper, located in the Contra Costa County, is one of the oldest continuously running newspapers in the U.S., and one of the oldest papers to start in California.
It is not known if the paper will continue in online form.
The paper will print its last issue on Sunday, December 29.
ABC7 News Reporter Eric Thomas will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m.
A Martinez paper that began publishing before the Civil War will put out one more edition this weekend before it goes out of business. pic.twitter.com/WoullXMc6I— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) December 27, 2019