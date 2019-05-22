New Coke re-release to coincide with 'Stranger Things' season 3

The soda maker is reviving New Coke.
And it's all because of the Netflix hit series, "Stranger Things."
The show's third season will take place during the summer of 1985, the same year Coke debuted a new recipe for its signature soda.
Sales were so bad back then that New Coke was pulled from shelves after just a few months.
Durham, N.C., natives Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators and writers of "Stranger Things," came up with the promotional idea, according to CNN.
'Marketing Blunder of the century': History of New Coke
You can get your hands on New Coke by doing one of the following things:
- Buying limited-edition Stranger Things Coke or Coke Zero Sugar glass bottles online starting Thursday
- Using Stranger Things themed pop-up vending machines coming to select cities this summer
- Being selected as a giveaway winner at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta
Coca-Cola said it produced fewer than 500,000 of the New Coke 12-ounce cans; the company expects to run out quickly.
Netflix will release Stranger Things 3 for streaming on July 4.