PG&E bankruptcy could limit fire management plan investments

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --PG&E's pending bankruptcy and multiple lawsuits could force the utility to halt its sweeping fire management plan.
The company has been blamed for as many as 17 of Northern California's devastating wildfires over the last two years.
Last year, the utility created the Community Wildfire Safety program in response to the controversy to put money and resources into setting up a wildfire monitoring system and replacing fire-prone equipment.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, energy policy officials now say a bankruptcy judge will probably limit PG&E's ability to invest in that program.
PG&E released this letter to its customers about the bankruptcy filing.
