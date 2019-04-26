Business

New report finds San Francisco Bay Area is most expensive place in the world to build

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- According to a new report, the Bay Area is the most expensive place in the world to build.

The UK-based consultant Turner and Townsend says the average construction cost in the Bay Area is $417 per square foot, surpassing New York's average of $368 per square foot.

The cost for commercial development, including apartments, went up by 5 percent in the Bay Area last year, meaning we're tied with Seattle for the "fastest growing market" in North America.

The report, International Construction Market Survey, pins the blame on a few factors, including high demand, labor shortages, steel tariffs and rapid economic growth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscobay areaeconomyreal estate developmentconstructionu.s. & worldreal estate
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News