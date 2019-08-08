Business

San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Music Center holding liquidation sale

The Haight Ashbury Music Center is pictured on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starting Thursday, you can find deep discounts on musical instruments in San Francisco.

The Haight Ashbury Music Center is holding a liquidation sale. The store owner says everything must go.

He decided to close the business after 40 years because of rising rent.

The store on Haight Street, near Ashbury, is known for its quality instruments.

Past customers include Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia and Billy Joel.
