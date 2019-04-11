Business

Successful Google employee leaving Silicon Valley due to its negative effects on her

SAN FRANCSCIO (KGO) -- Gloria Liou grew up in Silicon Valley and is now a happy, successful employee at Google -- so why is she leaving? Lack of diversity, empathy, and original thoughts are a few reasons why she is packing her bags and heading out.

Gloria speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about her experiences and revelations.

