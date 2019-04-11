SAN FRANCSCIO (KGO) -- Gloria Liou grew up in Silicon Valley and is now a happy, successful employee at Google -- so why is she leaving? Lack of diversity, empathy, and original thoughts are a few reasons why she is packing her bags and heading out.
Gloria speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about her experiences and revelations.
Successful Google employee leaving Silicon Valley due to its negative effects on her
