Unions criticize Kaiser-Permanente for 'Thrive City' deal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente is facing criticism from a union representing some of its workers for the cost to "brand" the area around Chase Center as "Thrive City."The National Union of Healthcare Workers blasted Kaiser after The Chronicle reported the 20-year deal's price tag: $295 million.Union Leaders believe Kaiser could spend the money on patient care rather than sponsoring the Warriors' new home.They claim some patients wait weeks, even months for mental health appointments.John Nelson, Vice President of Communications at Kaiser Permanente, released the following statement: