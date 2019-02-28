Victoria's Secret has announced it will be closing more than a dozen stores in 2019.
A representative with L Brands, the parent company of the popular lingerie, confirmed they will be closing 53 stores in the U.S.
RELATED: Gap to split into 2, with Old Navy gaining independence
According to CNN, the closure of the stores comes after 2018 sales fell by 7 percent.
On Wednesday, L Brands also released a report of their fourth-quarter and full year earnings showing the decrease.
The question now is, what locations will be impacted?
When ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to L Brands, a representative stated they will "not be releasing a list of the 53 stores closing, which will occur over the next year."
Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in 2018 sales
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News