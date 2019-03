Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores following decrease in 2018 sales

Updated 6 minutes ago

Victoria's Secret has announced it will be closing more than a dozen stores in 2019.A representative with L Brands, the parent company of the popular lingerie, confirmed they will be closing 53 stores in the U.S.According to CNN , the closure of the stores comes after 2018 sales fell by 7 percent.On Wednesday, L Brands also released a report of their fourth-quarter and full year earnings showing the decrease.The question now is, what locations will be impacted?When ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to L Brands, a representative stated they will "not be releasing a list of the 53 stores closing, which will occur over the next year."