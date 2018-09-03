What to look for when choosing a home inspector

There are many options to consider when you're looking to hire a home inspector.
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke with Kevin Brasler, the Executive Editor of Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook.
They found inspectors missed half of issues in their test house.
Consumers' Checkbook says there are some things you can do when searching for an inspector.
Ask for sample reports. They should be lengthy, and they should include pictures and a narrative of any problems.
