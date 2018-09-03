7 ON YOUR SIDE

What to look for when choosing a home inspector

Do you know what your home inspector should really be checking out? 7 On Your Side talks with the Executive Editor of Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook about what they found in a test of some common home problems. (Shutterstock)

By
There are many options to consider when you're looking to hire a home inspector.

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke with Kevin Brasler, the Executive Editor of Bay Area Consumers' Checkbook.

They found inspectors missed half of issues in their test house.

Consumers' Checkbook says there are some things you can do when searching for an inspector.

Ask for sample reports. They should be lengthy, and they should include pictures and a narrative of any problems.

We have a link to the full Consumers' Checkbook report, exclusive to our ABC7 viewers. You can access it here, free until October 5, 2018.

