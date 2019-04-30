facebook

Zuckerberg promises 'complete overhaul' of Facebook geared towards user privacy at F8

By Anser Hassan
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Mark Zuckerberg walked into rockstar-like applause as he gave the keynote address at F8, the annual Facebook developers conference. And then, he got right to the issue of privacy.

"Today we are going to talk about a privacy-focused social platform," Zuckerberg told the capacity crowd at the San Jose McEmery Convention Center in his opening line.

RELATED: Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts

The billionaire CEO says he is not talking about new tools and gadgets, but a "complete overhaul" of the company. Zuckerberg says, "The future is private... and that's the next chapter for Facebook."

There are six areas they will focus on.

Private interactions are the first. Zuckerberg told the crowd that, "Privacy gives people the freedom to be themselves," adding that Facebook wants to create that sense of intimacy for users.

Another issue is around encryption. That includes end-to-end encryption that prevents anyone from seeing what people are sharing, including Facebook, so that conversation truly stay private.

RELATED: Facebook tweaks tools for remembering dead friends

The third is reducing permanence, or making it so that people don't have to worry about old posts coming back to haunt them.

Safety is another key area. Zuckerberg says Facebook will work to make sure users feel safe when using their products, which include Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. That leads to "interoperability," or users being able to communicate across all those platforms easily and securely.

The last deals with secure data storage such that data is protected from being improperly accessed.

Zuckerberg says he understands that Facebook doesn't have a strong reputation when it comes to privacy. But he told the audience that Facebook is "committed" to being "proactive" on these issues.

He also asks that users be patient. He says this is a massive undertaking that will take years to implement, and expect mishaps along the way.

See more stories on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan josemenlo parkfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldpoliticsmark zuckerbergfacebook liveapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Dr. Priscilla Chan launches new program to fight rare diseases
Facebook fined $5B as FTC adds oversight for privacy violations
Mom says she was racially profiled, accused of shoplifting at San Leandro Kohl's
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News