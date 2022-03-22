gas prices

Are California drivers paying a hidden gas fee?

By Alyssa Flores
EMBED <>More Videos

Are California drivers paying a hidden gas fee?

FRESNO, Calif. -- There's a $1.60 difference between the average gas cost in California, $5.85 and the national average, $4.25.

At the pump, you'll see the state and federal taxes listed. But the reason why we are paying more in California is what you won't see on your receipt.

"It's a hidden cost for basically producing carbon," said Ryan Lansdowne, VP of J. C. Lansdowne. The fuel supplier based in Visalia says they are fees being collected by the state from refineries. He says they are classified as a greenhouse gas standard fee and a low carbon standard fee.
"And it gets passed down to the consumer directly from the refiner, supplier, to the gas station owner to the person and their tank," he said.

Customers end up paying 35 to 40 cents more for gas, and 45 to 50 cents more for diesel. You may remember an explosion at a refinery in Torrance in 2015.

Lansdowne says customers saw gas prices rise as a result and haven't seen them fall from that point since.

"So it's a hidden fee or tax charged to consumers, but they are not aware because it's not a line item when we go and buy fuel at the service station," he said.

Lansdowne says absorbing the cost is not an option.

"The fees are so large and so much, you would bankrupt some of these petroleum companies," he said.

In 2019, a letter from Governor Gavin Newsom to then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra asks for an investigation into why Californians are paying more than 30 cents per gallon in comparison to other states.

Severin Borenstein, Director of the Energy Institute at UC Berkley says the inability of state officials to come to a conclusion is costing California drivers billions.
"It's costing Californians about $4 billion a year," he said. "It seems that spending a few million dollars to figure it out would be a wise expenditure."

Republican Assemblyman Devon Mathis says he hears about the pain at the pump from constituents constantly.

"I have had a couple of people tell me that they are going to have to resign from their jobs because they cannot afford the commute," said the Assemblyman who represents Porterville.

California lawmakers continue to discuss a $400 credit intended to help relieve the prices that have surged since the conflict in Ukraine began.

"As republicans, we will support that but that's a drop in the bucket," he said.

Action News reached out to several state representatives to ask what they knew about these fees. In a statement, Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson says he intends to find out how the fee came to be collected and why it is still being collected seven years after the refinery fire in Torrance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnogas prices
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Chevron: Richmond refinery strike should not impact gas prices
People ride on horses in Dallas to avoid high gas prices, video shows
Gallon of gas equals price of BART ride to anywhere in Bay Area
$400 gas rebate proposed by California lawmakers amid high gas prices
TOP STORIES
Defending her record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
San Mateo Co. spends $540K cleaning up PPE left in the rain
Here's how to adopt a furry friend for National Puppy Day
Expert predicts 'busy June' for California wildfires
SF proposal would offer shelter to every homeless person in city
Class action suit widens pool of victims of former SJSU trainer
Show More
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'
Contra Costa GOP fundraise for body armor for Ukraine civilians
Bay Area sees record-breaking temperatures Tuesday
East Bay nonprofit champions employment for disabled people
Gov. Newsom signs law making abortions cheaper in CA
More TOP STORIES News