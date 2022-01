SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will be in the Bay Area today to talk about major transportation and infrastructure investments.Newsom is expected to talk about advancing climate-friendly clean transit projects and speeding up the transition to zero-emission vehicles.The governor will also talk about how to support the movement of goods through California ports.Newsom is scheduled to speak in Santa Clara County at 11 a.m.