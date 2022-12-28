Alleged Stockton serial killer charged with 4 new murders, including 2 in Bay Area, DA says

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested in connection with six murders of men ages 21 to 54 over the last few months in California.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced four new murder charges on Tuesday for alleged serial shooter Wesley Brownlee, including a new case out of Alameda County.

Brownlee is being charged for the alleged murder of Juan Alexander Vasquez, out of Alameda County, and a new Alameda County victim, Mervin Harmon. Additionally, the DA is charging Wesley for allegedly murdering Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey, Jr., and the attempted murder of Natasha LaTour, all out of San Joaquin County.

Video is from a previous report

MORE: Suspected Stockton serial killer charged with 3 counts of murder

The Harmon case is new, but Wesley had previously been suspected of the four other crimes yet hadn't been charged.

The DA's Office has not yet specifically commented on the new charges, but District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar promised "justice for these victims."

MORE: The mysterious Stockton serial killings: A timeline

Brownlee was arrested in October on suspicion of the shooting deaths of six people. He has already been charged for the deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz, 52, and Lawrence Lopez, 54.

Victim LaTour is the only known survivor of the serial shootings.

MORE: Police search for apparent serial killer tied to 6 murders in California, victims' IDs released

This story is developing. Check back for updates

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live