fire safety

Staying Alert: Wildfire prevention with artificial intelligence

"There's no 'fire season' anymore," said CAL FIRE firefighter Camille Edward.
EMBED <>More Videos

Staying Alert: Wildfire Prevention

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- California wildfires are becoming more devastating and destructive as we face fire season year-round.

"In California, it's all about wildfires these days. And the reason is that we've had droughts," explained James Gore, the chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. "Those droughts have exacerbated things."

"There's no 'fire season' anymore," said CAL FIRE firefighter Camille Edward. "Sometimes it does take a toll. You're away from your families, especially during the summer months, with very little breaks, but it's what we signed up to do."

With fires happening 365 days per year, technology has become increasingly important in early detection and prevention.

Leading technology company Alchera developed "Firescout," an AI smoke detection solution to provide preparedness support before and after an emergency.

The proactive monitoring system helps protect lives by detecting the early stages of smoke through a network of fire watch cameras 24/7, optimized real-time alerts, and more.

"What we're trying to do here is we're trying to detect the fire and respond to it before it gets too big and too unmanageable," explained Sam Wallis the Emergency Manager of the Sonoma County Dept. of Emergency Management.

"To be able to detect an early-stage fire is extremely valuable. Time is a pretty critical factor when it comes to fire response," said CEO of Alchera Young K. Hwang. "If we detect an early-stage fire, we can notify the first responders. They can usually extinguish the fire before it becomes a large fire."

Watch the video above for more information on how artificial intelligence helps with early fire detection and response efforts.

For more information about Alchera, visit here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sonomacalifornia wildfiresfirewildfirefire safetycal firefire rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE SAFETY
Bay Area winter heat wave presents residents with 'delightmare'
Warmer temps causing increased risk of earlier wildfire season
Cal Fire chief warns of potential fire danger in Bay Area
Experts share space heater safety tips for winter
TOP STORIES
California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Map shows COVID community levels in your area
Suspect arrested in Sunnyvale abduction of toddler in stolen car
4 injured in shooting at Dave & Buster's in Concord
Hundreds rally in SF for Ukraine, chanting 'stop Putin'
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Show More
FIFA bans Russia from World Cup qualifiers over Ukraine war
State of the Union 2022: How to watch Biden's 1st SOTU, what to expect
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
Tax Chat: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions
Marie Callender's to close 1 of last 2 restaurants left in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News