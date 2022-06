VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Caltrans employee was hit and killed by a vehicle in Vacaville on Friday, the agency confirmed.The crash happened after 10a.m. on Interstate 80 near Lagoon Valley between Vacaville and Fairfield.A Caltrans camera does show a traffic backup around noon as a result of the incident.The accident is under investigation.: Generic Caltrans image posted above