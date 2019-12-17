Car burglary suspect burned, arrested after breaking into San Jose home

#NOW Heavy Fire presence here along Lone Bluff Way bear Santee River Ct.



Per @SJFD: Multiple units are on scene of a house fire on Santee River Ct. The entire court is closed to traffic, as well as Lone Bluff Way in the immediate area. #abc7now #breaking #developing pic.twitter.com/8qbScAsI5Q — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 17, 2019

#UPDATE @SCCoSheriff says it’s Auto Theft Taskforce located a stolen vehicle around 4p near Lewis and Senter. When they tried to stop the driver, he took off. He broke into a home on Santee River Court and refused to come out. Then the house caught fire. #BREAKING #abc7now pic.twitter.com/NFNwRWBMRQ — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 17, 2019

#UPDATE @SCCoSheriff Taskforce members later determined the suspect had a $25,000 felony warrant for burglary. He’ll be booked into the Main Jail after he’s released from the hospital. #abc7now #breaking pic.twitter.com/QlVLP0Ks8S — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 17, 2019

#NEW @SCCoSheriff identifies 29yo Raul Anthony Rodriguez as the suspect from the house fire incident on Santee River Court.



Rodriguez will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer & residential burglary.



Old mugshot.#abc7now pic.twitter.com/KKsGo2Ln44 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 17, 2019

#NEW First look at the home on Santee River Court in #SanJose.



Today’s bizarre development has left a family without a home tonight... and a suspect badly burned.



Story at 11 p.m. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Bjs6kxwoSZ — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 17, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A person was badly burned in a fire early Monday evening in San Jose, fire officials said.Firefighters were dispatched at 5:49 p.m. to the 600 block of Santee River Court at the request of law enforcement.A two-alarm fire was burning a single-family home but law enforcement officers kept firefighters from the home until officers felt the scene was secure, fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said.The home was pretty significantly involved in fire when law enforcement deemed the scene safe. Firefighters entered the home and rescued one person who suffered pretty severe burns, Cloutier said. The victim was taken to a hospital.Firefighters knocked down the fire but not before it did significant damage to the home."Inside it's pretty bad," Cloutier said.The home is not habitable, he said. Sheriff's officials did immediately respond to say what law enforcement officers were doing at the home before firefighters started their work.