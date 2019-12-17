Car burglary suspect burned, arrested after breaking into San Jose home

Police and firefighter activity at a house located on Santee River Court in San Jose on Dec. 16, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A person was badly burned in a fire early Monday evening in San Jose, fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:49 p.m. to the 600 block of Santee River Court at the request of law enforcement.



A two-alarm fire was burning a single-family home but law enforcement officers kept firefighters from the home until officers felt the scene was secure, fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said.

The home was pretty significantly involved in fire when law enforcement deemed the scene safe. Firefighters entered the home and rescued one person who suffered pretty severe burns, Cloutier said. The victim was taken to a hospital.



Firefighters knocked down the fire but not before it did significant damage to the home.

"Inside it's pretty bad," Cloutier said.

The home is not habitable, he said. Sheriff's officials did immediately respond to say what law enforcement officers were doing at the home before firefighters started their work.





ABC7 New contributed to this report
