Car burglary suspects crash into parking control car in San Francisco's Cow Hollow

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5820716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four car burglary suspects were taken into custody after slamming into a parking control officer's vehicle, causing it to overturn on a busy San Francisco street.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four car burglary suspects were taken into custody Monday after slamming into a parking control officer's vehicle, causing it to overturn on a busy San Francisco street.The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the Cow Hollow neighborhood on Union Street.Dashcam video obtained by ABC7 News shows the parking control officer attempting to make a u-turn when a white van carrying the four suspects collides with the vehicle. The parking control officer's car flips onto its side and slides into a nearby car.In the video, you can see the four suspects run from the scene. Officers were able to track them down and arrest them.Police say the parking control officer is being treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.