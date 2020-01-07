Car burglary suspects crash into parking control car in San Francisco's Cow Hollow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four car burglary suspects were taken into custody Monday after slamming into a parking control officer's vehicle, causing it to overturn on a busy San Francisco street.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the Cow Hollow neighborhood on Union Street.

RELATED: Smash and grab crime thieves migrating from San Francisco to Southern California

Dashcam video obtained by ABC7 News shows the parking control officer attempting to make a u-turn when a white van carrying the four suspects collides with the vehicle. The parking control officer's car flips onto its side and slides into a nearby car.

In the video, you can see the four suspects run from the scene. Officers were able to track them down and arrest them.

EMBED More News Videos

Four car burglary suspects were taken into custody after slamming into a parking control officer's vehicle, causing it to overturn on a busy San Francisco street.



Police say the parking control officer is being treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocow hollowcar accidentroad closurecrash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Bay neighborhood hit by thieves who broke into several cars
There are an estimated 46,000 vacant homes in the Bay Area, but why?
Man gave 'ominous laugh' before charging at San Jose officers, police say
Smash and grab crime thieves migrating SF to SoCal
NB lanes of 880 reopen in Oakland after crash
WATCH IN 60: Crime spikes in Oakland during 2019, cleanup at Santa Rosa homeless camp
Oakland sees increase in violent crimes in 2019
Show More
49ers vs Vikings tickets: Here are the highest and lowest prices
Finland proposes 4-day workweek, 6-hour workdays
Australia fires: Here's how to help
Oakland announces new plan to crack down on violence
2 kids shot after throwing snowballs at vehicle
More TOP STORIES News