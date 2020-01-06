disneyland

Disney holding auditions for performer roles at Disneyland, California Adventure Park

"Gamora", left, and "Peter Quill-Star Lord" characters of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" perform with the guests during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Francois Mori)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Want to work at the Happiest Place on Earth? Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is hiring!

The company is looking to fill several performer positions at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.

There are four casting calls through March listed on the Disney Audition website. The positions are for high-energy and engaging performers to play Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters at both parks.

Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in summer 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Do you have what it takes to become a superhero? Find out at Avengers Campus, which begins "recruiting" at Disney California Adventure park in summer 2020!



They include Cars Land characters, superheroes such as Captain America and classic princesses like Ariel and Jasmine.

Head to the website for more details and a breakdown of requirements for the roles. Good luck!

Disneyland to debut new attractions in 2020
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will launch Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will launch Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersanaheimsouthern californiatheme parkdisneydisneylandmarveljobs
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in 2020
Blending holiday traditions and dishes is the goal of Disney's Festival of Holidays.
Disneyland Resort to debut new attractions in 2020
Visit Disneyland Park Resorts to experience the exclusive holiday fun!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49ers vs Vikings tickets: Here are the highest and lowest prices
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
BottleRock Napa Valley unveils 2020 lineup
Suspects due in court for death of man in Oakland laptop theft
California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters
WATCH IN 60: 49ers vs Vikings, housing project halted, possible rental mopeds coming soon
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, wet tomorrow
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
SJ church receives nearly $14k in donations after theft
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from PA identified
More TOP STORIES News