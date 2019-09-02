California's Great America scaring up work for Halloween, looking for employees

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Have you ever wanted to channel your inner "monster" and scare people? California's Great America may be just the place for you.The amusement park is looking for hundreds of people for its annual Halloween Haunt.A job fair was held in Santa Clara on Sunday, the park needs to hire up to 500 people to be monsters, live show performers and makeup artists.Halloween Haunt runs select weekend nights starting September 27 through November 2.