SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Remember the new gasoline tax that just went into effect in January?
Well, the California Department of Transportation is now reportedly looking to fill thousands of new jobs created by that tax.
Caltrans is in desperate search of new workers, according to the Sacramento Bee.
The newspaper reports Caltrans began escalating its hiring efforts a year ago, first to replace retiring workers and then to prepare for the gas tax funding.
Governor Jerry Brown says the $52 billion transportation plan will fix our crumbling roads.
Caltrans is hoping to add 2,000 employees over the next five years, with open positions ranging from maintenance to architects to engineers.
