San Francisco holds job fair for seniors, people with disabilities

A senior job fair was held in San Francisco on Monday, August 5, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Seniors are the fastest growing population group in the city. A good number of them retire only to realize they can't make ends meet.

For the first time ever, San Francisco decided to hold a job fair for people 55 and over, as well as people with disabilities.

A lot of people showed up Monday with their stories and asking to be given a chance to work.

Lyanne Melendez will have more on the job fair starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7. You can follow her on Twitter here.

