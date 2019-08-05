San Francisco holds job fair for seniors, people with disabilities

Holy Moly, I love this, a job fair for seniors and people with disabilities in SF. They’ll be here until 2 pm. War Memorial Building, 401 Van Ness, 2nd floor. pic.twitter.com/zPtJ8HaXeR — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) August 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Seniors are the fastest growing population group in the city. A good number of them retire only to realize they can't make ends meet.For the first time ever, San Francisco decided to hold a job fair for people 55 and over, as well as people with disabilities.A lot of people showed up Monday with their stories and asking to be given a chance to work.