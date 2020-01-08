Careers

San Francisco PD says its struggling to recruit, retain officers

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police department is facing a growing problem - It's not crime, but having enough bodies to fight it.

The Police Union is calling this a department-wide "staffing crisis" - The inability to recruit and retain officers.

Some of the big reasons include the strong economy, namely the tech industry here in the Bay Area.

So, many potential recruits are opting for those jobs instead.

But the Police Union also points out other reasons.

Watch the video above for the full story from ABC7 News Reporter Vic Lee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan franciscosfpdpolice officerpolicejobs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Students return to Dublin High for first time since deadly crash
Anger over affordable housing crisis disrupts press conference in Oakland
Sonoma Co. opens EOC for first time in response to homeless 'crisis'
Campbell residents push back against proposed Chick-Fil-A
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
BART board to vote on unarmed ambassador pilot program
Show More
49ers back to practice ahead of Vikings game Saturday
Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs surprises his father with a house
Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire
East Bay school proposes name change to 'Michelle Obama Elementary'
SF hotels to become housing for homeless
More TOP STORIES News