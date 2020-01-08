San Francisco PD says its struggling to recruit, retain officers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police department is facing a growing problem - It's not crime, but having enough bodies to fight it.The Police Union is calling this a department-wide "staffing crisis" - The inability to recruit and retain officers.Some of the big reasons include the strong economy, namely the tech industry here in the Bay Area.So, many potential recruits are opting for those jobs instead.But the Police Union also points out other reasons.