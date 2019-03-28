SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In honor of March being Women's History Month, Charu Sharma, CEO of Nextplay.ai, speaks with ABC7 Kristen Sze about why mentoring women is vital to the workforce.
She has started a movement, #mentor100kwomen, where companies such as Google, LinkedIn and Facebook are all participating and women who are getting mentored by other women and men.
Mentoring is beneficial to both parties and can result in better productivity and employees for the company. If you want to participate, go here and take two minutes to fill out the sign-up form.
Make a difference in a woman's life by joining growing movement
