Careers

Make a difference in a woman's life by joining growing movement

EMBED <>More Videos

Want to make a difference in a woman's life?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In honor of March being Women's History Month, Charu Sharma, CEO of Nextplay.ai, speaks with ABC7 Kristen Sze about why mentoring women is vital to the workforce.

She has started a movement, #mentor100kwomen, where companies such as Google, LinkedIn and Facebook are all participating and women who are getting mentored by other women and men.

Mentoring is beneficial to both parties and can result in better productivity and employees for the company. If you want to participate, go here and take two minutes to fill out the sign-up form.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
careerscareer adviceworkplacewomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4-year-old Oakland boy shot in head, in critical condition
CHP chopper catches suspect by landing inside Amazon center
SF jury awards $80M in weed killer cancer case
Bay Area has 15 Finalists for 2019 James Beard Awards
One more day of rain in Bay Area, then sunshine!
Trump presents Medal of Honor to family of Iraq war hero
VIDEO: Killer whales spotted in Monterey Bay
Show More
Man convicted in 2012 mass shooting at Oikos University dies in custody
FBI reviewing circumstances of Jussie Smollett's charges being dropped: sources
Mavericks surf season closing without contest
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
Mexican cheese wall going up at US-Mexico border
More TOP STORIES News