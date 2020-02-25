Castro Valley hit-and-run: Suspect arrested, 12-year-old victim ID'd

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- CHP officers say 24-year-old Joshua Byrne of Hayward walked into the CHP office in Castro Valley at 8 a.m. Tuesday and turned himself in for the hit and run death of 12-year-old Lana Carlos.

"It only takes one person to make the wrong decision to ruin everyone's lives. It hit home," said CHP Officer Gabe Walters.

No one is holding back emotions because so many people, from CHP officers to firefighters, have kids who went to school with 12-year-old Lana Carlos.

She was struck and killed as she and her sister were crossing with the light on Crow Canyon Road after school Monday.

Officers said Byrne showed no remorse, didn't admit to anything, and wasn't willing to answer questions.

Video from a neighbor's security camera captured the entire incident.

"He is being charged with felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter at this time," said Officer Walters. "There may be more charges to come."

The CHP had a good image of the black F150 pickup truck. Officers said Bryne was making a left turn but may not have seen the two girls in the crosswalk. Once he hit them, the CHP says he didn't stop.

"He found it in his heart to turn himself in," said Officer Walters. "It was just a matter of time before we were going to get him."

Lana's mother and extended family are grieving. Mourners are filling up the median strip with flowers.

"She was a special, sweet, sweet, sweet little angel, and she loved everybody," said Lana's aunt, Lisa Calcote. "She touched everyone's life. She's very close to God, and she carried her Bible around in her backpack."

Emotions are running high in this tight-knit community.

"When this happens, it's very tragic and as our neighbors, I feel really bad for the family," said firefighter and neighbor Brian Centoni. "Everybody really needs to take care of each other and slow down."

According jail records, Byrne bonded out Tuesday night and is being charged with felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter at this time.
