porch pirate

Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages from porch

TULSA, Okla. -- Police in Tulsa are asking for the public's help or any information about an alleged "porch pirate" after a home security camera captured a woman "in disguise" taking parcels from outside a home on Dec. 15.

In the video, the suspect pulls up to the residence in a white car. A female suspect gets out and is seen wearing a mask and holsters. She runs up to a porch, scoops up two packages and quickly drives away.

Police said anyone with information should contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

RELATED LINKS & VIDEOS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftcrimeporch piratepackage theftu.s. & worldabc7 originalscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PORCH PIRATE
Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen
Squirrel caught stealing package outside apartment
18-year-old UPS employee accused of stealing packages
Bay Area most targeted by porch thieves, police warn ahead of Cyber Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Citizens recount tense moments holding SJ AMBER Alert suspect
Police investigating double-homicide near Vallejo
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in Bronx
4.3 earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
WATCH IN 60: UPS in business, Warriors win award, new Bachelorette from SF
Show More
Car burglary suspect burned after breaking into SJ home
SF Embarcadero Navigation Center set to open
AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way
In Memoriam: The influential people who died in 2019
New California laws in 2020
More TOP STORIES News