Chaotic scene in SF's Mission District after car slams into pedestrians, bus passengers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police were called to Mission St. and 23rd after reports of a car hitting several people at about 4:20 pm Wednesday.

Police say video surveillance shows the driver of a burgundy Prius traveling westbound on 23rd, clipping a MUNI bus traveling northbound on Mission. That's when the car is believed to have hit a passenger getting off the bus and grazing a second passenger, then hitting a man crossing a sidewalk.



Two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition. Both are from San Francisco, one is 49 years old, the other is 34.

"Somehow this driver of this burgundy Prius accelerated at a high speed making contact with the bus and injuring a passenger that was in the crosswalk basically sandwiching the person," said Sgt. Frank Harrell. "The bus stopped after being clipped, two passengers tried to disembark. The first passenger that stepped off the bus was immediately impacted by the suspect vehicle that was fleeing."

One man who works in the area saw the impact.

"I see when that happened in the corner, I feel really bad because I don't know if that guy is dead or no," said Miguel Garcia.

Police say the driver left the scene for about five minutes before returning.

The driver sitting the sat an ambulance on scene to get a medical evaluation and what appeared to be a field sobriety test.

The Prius passenger also remained on scene but she was not being investigated. Police say alcohol may have been a factor.

"I don't know what his degree of sobriety is right now, we will conduct further investigation to determine that," said Harrell.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mission districtsan franciscopedestrian struckpedestrian injuredcollision
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies in horrific high-speed crash in Vallejo
Bay Area family finally reunited after coronavirus quarantine
Bail denied for former star witness in Hillsborough heiress murder case
Retired officer gives advice on how to stay safe during violent crime
San Jose to spend $6.8M on street safety
Proposal would reimburse SF car break-in victims for shattered glass
$25K reward offered in East Hollywood hit-run
Show More
Coronavirus: East Bay Mom stranded on cruise ship in Asia
2nd coronavirus case found in SoCal evacuee, officials say
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
8 organizations subpoenaed in SF public corruption investigation
Tech economy puts some South Bay residents at financial stress
More TOP STORIES News