Education

University of Kentucky cheerleading staff fired after hazing investigation

LOUISVILLE -- All of the cheerleading coaches at the University of Kentucky have been fired after an internal investigation determined they failed to oversee off-campus events that included hazing, alcohol use and public nudity by the championship squad.

"This is not who we are at the University of Kentucky," university president Eli Capilouto said Monday. "This is not what we do."

Head coach Jomo Thompson and assistants Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were fired after the three-month investigation found the staff "failed to take sufficient steps to address the conduct" and had "lax oversight and poor judgment."

The cheer squad has won 24 national championship in 35 years, ranking among the best in the nation.

The investigation, which centered on alleged behavior at a cheer camp and annual retreat, was prompted by the parents of one of the cheerleaders on the team.

"Coaches allowed cheerleading alumni to bring boats and alcohol to the retreat, where some cheerleaders were naked and or drinking while riding on boats," Provost David W. Blackwell said.

"Some cheerleaders performed gymnastics routines that included hurling their teammates from a dock into the water. While either topless or bottomless," he said.

Capilouto said the coaches "did not act in ways that would protect the health, safety and well being" of the students.

Some students rushed to the defense of their coaches on social media.

"WRONG. WRONG. WRONG. Actions are made by individuals and not influenced by the coaching staff AT ALL," one tweeted.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkentuckyinvestigationalcoholhazingcheerleading
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
SF Giants CEO weighs in on MLB returning without fans
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Coronavirus updates:Santa Clara Co. to allow car parades, celebrations
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Airline passenger voices concern about social distancing on Fresno flight
Show More
VIDEO: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers in SoCal
SJ nonprofit provides seedlings to struggling families
AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy, chance of isolated shower
Vallejo woman's death after becoming homeless is warning for others during pandemic
Contra Costa Co. businesses begin to reopen curbside pickup
More TOP STORIES News