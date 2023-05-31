Cherry picking season is back in the Bay Area after weather causes brief delay

Pick-your-own cherries season is back in the Bay Area and families flocked to Borello Family Farms in Morgan Hill on Monday.

Co-owner of Borello Family Farms, Mary Borello, said the weather has delayed the opening of u-pick farms across the state including theirs.

Their orchard off Monterey Road in Morgan Hill opened over the Memorial Day weekend. They have one other location in Morgan Hill and three ranches in Gilroy.

"Normally, this cherry orchard would be done and picked out two weeks ago. So the fact that we're just now picking it out - we would be at a different ranch right down the road," Borello said.

Borello explained a late blooming made for late ripening because of the rain and cool weather.

"The really cool mornings that we've had just made the process of ripening the cherries that much longer," Borello said.

Rosie Pham says they don't have cherries in her home country of Vietnam - so she makes it a tradition to visit a u-pick farm every year.

"The taste, the flavor, and it's very rare in Vietnam so that's why I really enjoy it," Pham said.

Pham says another cherry orchard she's already visited this year doubled their prices from last year.

"Like $3.25 a pound but now it's almost double. But I still go you know - I still go," Pham said.

The Borellos have no plans to change their prices from last year.

"We were $6.25 last year, we're $6.25 this year. We don't charge for parking, we don't charge an entrance fee. We really want families to just come out and enjoy their time out here," Borello said.

Borello encourages anyone interested in visiting one of their ranches to sign up via email on their website, or visit their social media pages.

