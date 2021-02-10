'Close to 600 gallons' of oil spilled into SF Bay during pipe leak at Chevron's Richmond refinery

The spill happened in what's called the "Long Wharf" off Point Richmond, where a sheen can be seen on the top of the water at Bear Point.
It was first noticed around 3 p.m.
California's Office of Emergency Services (OES) says a pipeline was leaking approximately five gallons a minute, until the leak was stopped around 4:40 p.m.
Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia says "close to 600 gallons" flowed into the Bay during that time.
VIDEO: Chevron spill dumps oil into SF Bay
"This is unacceptable," Gioia said, nothing that the petroleum that washed ashore along South Richmond shoreline "will harm wildlife and marine life."
The Park District closed local beaches until further notice.
It's unknown what caused the spill at this time.
Chevron says it is fully cooperating with authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard and OSPR.
"We have issued a community notice and ask the public to remain clear of the area so crews can quickly contain and clean up the released volumes," a spokesperson said in a press release.
Bay Area Air Quality tweeted they have inspectors on the scene.
Air District Inspectors on scene at Long Wharf near #Chevron where roughly 600 gallons of a petroleum and water mixture have leaked. There is a multi-agency response and the leak is now contained. This is an ongoing investigation. Follow instructions from local authorities.— Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) February 10, 2021
The Contra Costa Health Department called this a "Level 2" incident and issued a public health advisory for residents of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.
The incident "could affect individuals with respiratory sensitivities," health officials said.
While noting most people will not be affected, officials say eye, skin, nose or throat irritation may be possible for some people in the affected area.
Health officials advise that if people experience any irritation, they should go inside and rinse any irritated area with water.
For more information go towww.cococws.us.
