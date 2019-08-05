Chicago shootings leave 47 shot, 4 fatally; Hospital closes emergency room

CHICAGO -- A West Side hospital was forced to stop accepting patients on the tail end of a violent weekend that has left 47 people been shot, four fatally, across the city.Saturday night, resources were stretched to the breaking point as officers responded to multiple shootings in Chicago's 10th Police District, which includes West Side neighborhoods such as Lawndale, Douglas Park and Homan Square. The shootings all occurred within a three hour period, resulting in 17 people injured and at least one dead."Throughout the night, we had multiple incidents where there were large gatherings and it was very difficult to protect these crime scenes, so we had to leave cars there and at the same time we had to go out to another one," said 10th District Capt. Gilberto Calderon.Police said all of last night's shootings were gang related.The most recent fatal shooting happened in the 4200 block of West 18th Street in Lawndale at about 3:45 a.m., police said. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported four people involved in the shooting at that location: A juvenile was taken to Stroger Hospital and three adults were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment. One other person hurt in that shooting transported themself to a local hospital for treatment, though CFD officials did not have any information about that person or where they went. Chicago police said all victims of this shooting are male.Investigators believe that shooting stemmed from a basketball game earlier in the day where police recovered three weapons and had been forced to disperse the crowd, which only reassembled after they left.Demetrius Flowers, 33, was killed in that incident."It's got to stop," said Keith Flowers, the victim's father. "This senseless killing has got to stop. These kids are dying in the streets and now my son has become one of the statistics."Authorities did not provide any further identifying information about the victims or the nature of their injuries, though CPD said all victims at Mt. Sinai Hospital were listed in fair to good condition. No further details about the incident were available. It's unclear whether anyone is in custody. Witnesses on the scene were not cooperating, police said.Two hours earlier, a shooting in Douglas Park left seven people injured after detectives say the passenger in a black Camaro engaged a group in a gun battle.The sheer number of shooting victims overwhelmed not just 10th district police but emergency rooms as well. Mt. Sinai Hospital in Douglas Park was forced to go on bypass for several hours.While investigators continue to follow up on last night's shootings, Chicago police said they're bringing in 50 additional officers and three organized crime teams to the district in anticipation of retaliatory shootings Sunday evening.Gun violence in Chicago last weekend left eight people dead and 40 others hurt.