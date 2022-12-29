Body of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland found in rural Napa County, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating a homicide after the body of a 2-year-old child was found in rural Napa County.

According to OPD, the child's death happened in Oakland. Someone connected to the death was identified and arrested with the help of San Pablo police.

OPD says that the death is still under investigation and is not releasing any other details.

If you have any information, you can contact their Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

