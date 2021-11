Author Chloe Louvouezo talks new book 'Life, I Swear' that shares stories of Black women

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chloe Louvouezo is an author, advocate, the host of a popular podcast- and so much more. Her new coffee table book, "Life, I Swear: Intimate Stories from Black Women on Identity, Healing and Self Trust," explores elements of her life and the lives of 25 other Black women.The book is on Shondaland's Fall 2021 must read list and is one of Essence's editor's picks for this fall.Through a mix exceptional photography, thought-provoking essays and an honest take on healing, readers can feel a sense of community within the pages of Louvouezo's book. The stories have their own way of intertwining with one another.Oakland's Blk Girls Greenhouse is hosting Louvouezo for a public book signing and fireside chat on Friday, November 19 at 8 p.m.If you are interested in attending, click here for more information.Watch Chloe Louvouezo's conversation with Jobina Fortson above to hear more about "Life, I Swear: Intimate Stories from Black Women on Identity, Healing and Self Trust."