Author Chloe Louvouezo talks new book 'Life, I Swear' that shares stories of Black women

The book is on Shondaland's Fall 2021 must read list and is one of Essence's editor's picks for this fall.
Through a mix exceptional photography, thought-provoking essays and an honest take on healing, readers can feel a sense of community within the pages of Louvouezo's book. The stories have their own way of intertwining with one another.
Oakland's Blk Girls Greenhouse is hosting Louvouezo for a public book signing and fireside chat on Friday, November 19 at 8 p.m.
If you are interested in attending, click here for more information.
Watch Chloe Louvouezo's conversation with Jobina Fortson above to hear more about "Life, I Swear: Intimate Stories from Black Women on Identity, Healing and Self Trust."