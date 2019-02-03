CHP: 2 killed after wrong-way driver crashes twice on 101 in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

At least two people have died and seven others were injured after a wrong-way driver was involved in at least two separate traffic collisions on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
At least two people have died and nine others were injured after a wrong-way driver was involved in at least two separate traffic collisions on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and the San Francisco Fire Department.

The first collision was reported at 2:33 a.m. as a wrong-way, hit-and-run collision with a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near Vermont Street striking two vehicles, according to CHP Officer Bert Diaz. The wrong-way vehicle is believed to have come from the Vermont Street off-ramp, Diaz said.

The wrong-way driver then struck another vehicle just south of Cesar Chavez Street, according to Diaz, resulting in one person being ejected from a vehicle. That person has died, along with the driver of the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way, Diaz said.

Diaz was unable to confirm if the victim that was ejected was riding in the wrong-way vehicle or the vehicle traveling in the northbound direction.

All lanes of the northbound U.S. Highway 101 freeway were blocked around 2:40 a.m. and haven't been reopened as of 4:45 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening and the collision is under investigation, Diaz said. No further information is immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidenttraffictraffic fatalitieswrong wayCHPHighway 101accidentcar accidentcrashcar crashSan Francisco
(Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Tourists, locals fight heavy rain and wind in SF
'Drag Queen Story Hour' to go on at East Bay library following criticism
Warriors push past LeBron-less Lakers for 115-101 win
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Accuweather Forecast: Increasing rain showers
Boogie Cousins says he released all his frustrations on game-changing slam dunk
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Jared Goff remains close friends with high school teammates
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Load management? Internet buzzing after LeBron James skips game vs. Warriors
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings,' Maroon 5 faces backlash
More News