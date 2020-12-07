CHP, Mill Valley police rescue baby from active lanes of Highway 101 traffic, mother arrested

By ABC7 News Staff
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A baby girl is safe and healthy after she was rescued by Mill Valley Police and California Highway Patrol from active highway traffic on Saturday afternoon.

According to the CHP, the four-month-old child was being carried by her mother as the two walked into oncoming lanes of traffic along northbound Highway 101 in Marin.

RELATED: 3 arrested in Southern California after 5 kids found in crate on pick-up truck with no water, ventilation, authorities say

Horrified drivers swerved around the pair to avoid a catastrophic crash, and many passers-by called 911 to report the incident.

One concerned citizen slowed down to try to see if they could help, before the woman attempted to force her way into the passenger side of the vehicle, and the driver sped off.

A nearby Mill Valley Police officer rescued the two individuals by guiding them off the freeway to safety.

RELATED: 2-year-old escapes from daycare, found riding toy trike alone on busy street in near freezing temps
EMBED More News Videos



According to the mother, the pair's car broke down on the SR-131 highway onramp, and she decided it would be best to abandon the car and walk on the freeway to get help.

After a thorough DUI investigation, the mother was then arrested on charges of child endangerment and driving under the influence of a drug.
