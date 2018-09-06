CHP tests ShotSpotter tech along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

Cars drive on a section of Highway 4 in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

By
MARTINEZ Calif. (KGO) --
You may have heard gunfire around Highway 4 Wednesday night in Contra Costa County, but don't worry it was just a test.

The CHP is preparing to install a ShotSpotter system in areas where they have had a lot of highway shootings.

RELATED: Pregnant mother of 4 killed in shooting on Hwy 4 in Pittsburg

The system will pinpoint where and when a highway shooting happened. These systems are in use around California, but this will be the first time they will be used on a freeway. They plan to install them by the end of the year.

The system will eventually include cameras and license plate readers. The hope is to bring an end to these freeway shootings; there have been 136 of them in the Bay Area in the last three years.
