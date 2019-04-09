CHP video gives bird's-eye view of illegal sideshow in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- California Highway Patrol is giving us a bird's eye view of a sideshow.The agency shared this video of one of several illegal sideshows that took place in Oakland on Sunday, April 7.This sideshow happened around 5PM. In the video you can see two cars circling-- surrounded by a crowd-- in the intersection at International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue in the Fruitvale District.The sideshow was blocking traffic.Other cars were backed up on the streets because they couldn't get through.CHP broke up the sideshow and no injuries or arrests were reported.