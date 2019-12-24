San Jose church needs donations after thieves steal thousands of dollars meant for children

WATCH: 2 masked intruders steal thousands of dollars in donations at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in #SanJose meant for their annual toy drive. The church is now asking the community for donations hoping these two have a change of heart. More on @abc7newsbayarea at 5p pic.twitter.com/KvTHER9TVU — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 24, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lady of Guadalupe church in San Jose is asking the community for support after thieves stole thousands of dollars meant for its annual church drive.The theft happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday after Father Gerardo Menchaca just finished a baptism ceremony.Surveillance video obtained by ABC7 News shows two masked intruders wearing sunglasses and gloves enter the church through a side entrance and then carrying out a large, wooden donation box by the pulpit.Later a church official noticed another smaller donation box had the lock broken and the money inside of it was was also stolen.Father Menchaca estimated anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000 was stolen from the church.He said the money goes to an annual toy drive for children of the congregation and are handed out at a celebration of the Three Kings on Jan. 6 of each year.Now father Menchaca is hoping the thieves have a change of heart and return the money.He is also asking for members of the community to give what they can so the annual tradition is not ruined for the church's children.