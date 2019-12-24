San Jose church needs donations after thieves steal thousands of dollars meant for children

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lady of Guadalupe church in San Jose is asking the community for support after thieves stole thousands of dollars meant for its annual church drive.

The theft happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday after Father Gerardo Menchaca just finished a baptism ceremony.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC7 News shows two masked intruders wearing sunglasses and gloves enter the church through a side entrance and then carrying out a large, wooden donation box by the pulpit.



Later a church official noticed another smaller donation box had the lock broken and the money inside of it was was also stolen.

Father Menchaca estimated anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000 was stolen from the church.

He said the money goes to an annual toy drive for children of the congregation and are handed out at a celebration of the Three Kings on Jan. 6 of each year.

Now father Menchaca is hoping the thieves have a change of heart and return the money.

He is also asking for members of the community to give what they can so the annual tradition is not ruined for the church's children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josetheftcrimelost moneymoneychurch
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Incoming storm may complicate holiday travel in Bay Area
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
Family of missing East Bay man offering $10,000 reward
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Pliny the Younger to be sold in bottles
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board
Show More
Chicago children fight off carjacker who tried to steal family car
Trader Joe's recalls products amid Listeria concerns
$12,000 raised for WWII veteran who was scammed
Clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect at Kam's Market in Bay Point
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
More TOP STORIES News