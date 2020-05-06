freeform

Class of 2020: How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform

With graduation events canceled around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, our sister network Freeform is stepping in to recognize graduating seniors. (Freeform)

With graduation events canceled around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, our sister network Freeform is stepping in to recognize graduating seniors who won't have a chance to walk the stage this month.

Throughout the weekend of May 16 and May 17, Freeform will run a live ticker on television that will display the names of 10,000 Class of 2020 graduates. To submit your name, visit freeform.com/FreeformClassof2020.

The network will also run graduation-themed programming and interstitial content on air that weekend and share graduation-themed content across its social media accounts using the hashtag #FreeformClassof2020.

Here's a look at what you can catch on air (all times Eastern):

Funday: Class of 2020 Weekend - May 16 & 17
Saturday, May 16



Sunday, May 17
  • 12:15 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out"
  • 2:20 p.m. - "Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc."
  • 4:25 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters University"
  • 6:55 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfreeformtelevisiongraduationcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREEFORM
Freeform running movie marathons every weekend in April
Freeform original movie 'The Thing About Harry' is the "new normal" rom-com
'Party of Five' cast promises a 'rollercoaster of emotions'
Sherry Cola's Fav Go-To Is Influenced by Her Culture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom update on reopening CA amid COVID-19 crisis
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Armed woman shot, killed by deputies in Half Moon Bay, authorities say
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
2 new COVID-19 testing sites to open in Santa Clara County
Show More
Coronavirus: Marin County eyeing May 18 reopening for retail
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Free Dunkin' coffee, donuts for health care workers
Senior scientist says Trump administration ignored virus warnings
More TOP STORIES News