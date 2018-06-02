YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Climbers killed in fall from El Capitan in Yosemite identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say two people fell to their death while climbing the Freeblast Route on El Capitan inside Yosemite National Park. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KGO) --
Officials say two people fell to their death while climbing the Freeblast Route on El Capitan inside Yosemite National Park.

RELATED: Climbers react to hiker death at Half Dome in Yosemite

Park rangers say they received multiple 911 calls reporting the incident on Saturday around 8:15 a.m.

Yosemite Park Rangers and Search and Rescue staff responded to El Capitan.

The climbers were identified as 46-year-old Jason Wells of Boulder, Colorado, and 42-year-old Tim Klein of Palmdale, California.

RELATED: Record-setting rock climber rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan yearns to be home in Bay Area

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released on Saturday.

This fall comes after another death inside the park on May 21, when a hiker fell from the Half Dome cables while hiking with another person during a thunderstorm.

Full coverage on Yosemite National park here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rock climbingsearchsearch and rescuerescueyosemiteyosemite national parkhikingoutdoor adventuresYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Climbers react to hiker death at Half Dome in Yosemite
Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Remains of hiker from Bay Area who went missing in Yosemite have been found
Crews fully contain Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park
National Park Service employee last seen in Yosemite found dead
Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire
Consumer Catch-up: Google is tracking you, Yosemite reopens
More yosemite national park
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News