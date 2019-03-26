marathons

10,000 runners take to East Bay streets for Oakland Runner Festival

Sneakers pounded the pavement across the city to celebrate the 10th Annual Oakland Running Festival and Marathon.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Traffic is back to normal in the East Bay after the 10th Annual Oakland Running Festival and Marathon.

More than 10,000 runners participated in the marathon, half-marathon and 5-K. All runs began at Eastshore Park and wound their way through downtown and West Oakland.

For the first time, runners crossed the bike path on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge
