SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --The Girls Festival is coming up this weekend in Santa Clara and Mary Stutts with World Wide Women stopped by to give us a preview of what people can expect when they go to the event.
The festival aims to empower girls and women and give them resources to help them thrive.
EXPLORE & EMPOWER! Honored to speak to young women alongside @MaryEStutts @GileadSciences about my career & why empowerment is the key to achieving your dreams ✨! @worldwidewomen4 pic.twitter.com/aNmbshhpmG— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 3, 2018
