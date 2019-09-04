Community & Events

Chase Center kicks off first public event

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Chase Center kicked off its first public event on Wednesday. The new arena welcomed the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce and other members of the Bay Area's business community to the new home of the Golden State Warriors.

The event featured speakers like Mayor London Breed and ABC7 News reporter Jobina Fortson. Jobina moderated a panel of women representing high profile companies and organizations like JP Morgan Chase, The Golden State Warriors Community Foundation and Accenture Technology Labs.

RELATED: Chase Center: Golden State Warriors' ribbon cutting marks new beginning for sports, entertainment in San Francisco's Mission Bay

Wednesday's event focused on the Chase Center's community impact, the business of basketball and engaging through partnerships. Melanie Moore, executive director of the Warriors Community Foundation, said it's important for the organization to remain committed to communities on both sides of the Bay.

"Our practice facility in Oakland that's been home to our team and headquarters, it will actually now be home to many of the nonprofit organizations that the Warriors Community Foundation makes grants to," Moore said.

That facility will continue to be used for youth basketball camps as well. Young people from all over the Bay Area participate in those camps every year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscogolden state warriorsoracle arenachase center
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Warriors hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Chase Center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of assaulting
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
San Francisco calls NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'
Officials to vote on all-electronic tolls for Bay Area bridges
Ghost Ship Jury continues to deliberate with new panel
Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims on Conception
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
Show More
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Woman accused of human trafficking, baby found in carry-on bag
NB I-880 reopened in Fremont after multi-vehicle crash
Hurricane Dorian pummels the Bahamas: PHOTOS
WATCH IN 60: All-electronic tolls, Curry golf tournament, Oprah coming to SF
More TOP STORIES News