Chase Center kicks off first public event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Chase Center kicked off its first public event on Wednesday. The new arena welcomed the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce and other members of the Bay Area's business community to the new home of the Golden State Warriors.The event featured speakers like Mayor London Breed and ABC7 News reporter Jobina Fortson. Jobina moderated a panel of women representing high profile companies and organizations like JP Morgan Chase, The Golden State Warriors Community Foundation and Accenture Technology Labs.Wednesday's event focused on the Chase Center's community impact, the business of basketball and engaging through partnerships. Melanie Moore, executive director of the Warriors Community Foundation, said it's important for the organization to remain committed to communities on both sides of the Bay."Our practice facility in Oakland that's been home to our team and headquarters, it will actually now be home to many of the nonprofit organizations that the Warriors Community Foundation makes grants to," Moore said.That facility will continue to be used for youth basketball camps as well. Young people from all over the Bay Area participate in those camps every year.