Ayesha Curry

Steph and Ayesha Curry surprise 2,000 people with holiday activities as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who in Oakland

By Kerry Lee
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha hosted hundreds of families for an afternoon full of holiday activities.

After spending nearly three hours in prosthetic and makeup dressed as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, the Curry's revealed their identities to 2,000 people.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and family enjoy vacation in Maui

The event in Oakland included ornament making, family portraits, cookie decorating, and even a visit with Santa Claus.

Families also went home with gifts like toys and games.

This was all made possible by "Eat Learn Play" - the foundation by the Curry's that's focused on youth in under-served communities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoaklandayesha curryholidaysanta claussocietygiftsfamilycommunitystephen currytoys
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AYESHA CURRY
Currys begin marketing their foundation Eat. Learn. Play.
Stephen Curry hosts charity golf tournament in SF
Stephen Curry to hold charity golf tournament in SF
WATCH IN 60: All-electronic tolls, Curry golf tournament, Oprah coming to SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after fiery crash in Santa Clara Co.
SJ family displaced by fire gets car broken into near hotel
Planes, trains and automobiles: Holiday Tahoe travel rush is on
49ers eliminate Rams from playoff contention
Brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard fatally stabbed in Nashville
Stores try new strategies to attract 'Super Saturday' shoppers
Community rallies behind Menlo Park parents, both fighting cancer
Show More
63-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
3 passenger buses engulfed in flames at LAX
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
What Really Matters: The season of kindness
Space Force becomes first new US military service in more than 70 years
More TOP STORIES News