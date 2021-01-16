East Bay woman creates Kamala Harris 'Inauguration Breakfast Boxes' to celebrate VP-elect's Oakland roots

Lauren McCabe Herpich owns Local Food Adventures, an Oakland food tour business that has had to pivot because of the pandemic.
Instead of giving tours she's now making gift baskets, and who better to create one for than Vice President-elect Harris?
RELATED: Oakland chef serving up special 'Inauguration Day Dinner' featuring Kamala Harris' favorite dish
In honor of the inauguration on Wednesday, Herpich is selling "Inauguration Breakfast Boxes" that includes several local East Bay food items with ties to Harris.
The Bay Area excitement for @KamalaHarris is here... @LocalFoodFun has created "Inauguration Breakfast Boxes" featuring Harris & Oakland-inspired food items, including a free waffle coupon to Home of Chicken & Waffles (owned by Harris' longtime friend)https://t.co/Ar7olwnS7C— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 16, 2021
Each box also includes a ticket to a virtual inauguration watch party she's hosting where participants can play trivia and safely enjoy the historic moment together.
"In the box you're going to get things that celebrate Vice President-elect Harris' heritage," Herpich told ABC7 News, "Her love of the Bay Area and also the small businesses and local community that make our area great."
The box costs $49 (in honor of Harris being the 49th vice president) and includes a number of items, including cornbread mix from Oakland's Everett and Jones BBQ (Herpich says Harris loves cornbread), Garam Masala spice blend from Oaktown Spice Shop (in honor of Harris' Indian heritage) and one free waffle coupon from The Home of Chicken & Waffles (the owner, Derreck Johnson, is Harris' longtime friend).
"As a woman business owner in the Bay Area, this is such a momentous occasion from women everywhere of every background, and so I wanted to just continue the celebration of the Bay Area," Herpich said. "This is what I do, I tell the stories of the Bay Area through food, and what better story to tell than Vice President Harris?"
RELATED: Kamala Harris interview: VP-elect on her historic win, COVID-19 stimulus, Trump
Herpich has done a lot of research in order to specifically tailor this box to Harris. She said she hopes this box provides a fun and safe way for people to celebrate this historic moment for the country and the Bay Area.
Here's all the things included in the Kamala Harris "Inauguration Breakfast Box" (which costs $49 because, well, she'll be the 49th VP)https://t.co/Ar7olwnS7C @LocalFoodFun pic.twitter.com/uUUXXlGjkx— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 16, 2021
"Kamala Harris has a really awesome and great diverse background. She loves food, too!" Herpich exclaimed. "So, it's just fitting to be able to celebrate her and share more about her through this breakfast box."
Herpich has more about the Inauguration Breakfast Boxes on her website here.
She has added a local pickup location at Amphora Lafayette, which is at 7 Fiesta Drive in Lafayette and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Purchases picked up there will get 10% off.
VIDEO: Kamala Harris: Watch her journey from Berkeley to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency